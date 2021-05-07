New Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace facelift teased ahead of debut next week

- The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will debut on 12 May, 2021

- The model will receive an updated exterior design and new features

Volkswagen has released a teaser image of the Tiguan AllSpace facelift ahead of its unveiling that will take place on 12 May, 2021. The model will receive updates in the form of a revised exterior design and new features for the interior.

As seen in the teaser image, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace does not seem to get any changes to the rear design or side profile, as it carries over the same LED tail lights, tail gate, and body line as the outgoing model. We can expect design updates to the model in the form of a reworked fascia that could include a revised front bumper, new LED headlamps, and a redesigned grille. Also on offer could be a new set of alloy wheels.

In addition to a fresh new design for the exterior, the new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace facelift will receive an updated interior with the MIB3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additions like wireless charging and a fully digital instrument cluster could also be a part of the package. More details will be revealed at the unveil next week. Stay tuned for updates.