CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace facelift teased ahead of debut next week

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    614 Views
    New Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace facelift teased ahead of debut next week

    - The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will debut on 12 May, 2021

    - The model will receive an updated exterior design and new features

    Volkswagen has released a teaser image of the Tiguan AllSpace facelift ahead of its unveiling that will take place on 12 May, 2021. The model will receive updates in the form of a revised exterior design and new features for the interior.

    As seen in the teaser image, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace does not seem to get any changes to the rear design or side profile, as it carries over the same LED tail lights, tail gate, and body line as the outgoing model. We can expect design updates to the model in the form of a reworked fascia that could include a revised front bumper, new LED headlamps, and a redesigned grille. Also on offer could be a new set of alloy wheels.

    In addition to a fresh new design for the exterior, the new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace facelift will receive an updated interior with the MIB3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additions like wireless charging and a fully digital instrument cluster could also be a part of the package. More details will be revealed at the unveil next week. Stay tuned for updates.

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
    ₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors hikes prices of all models by up to 1.8 per cent
     Next 
    2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - What to expect

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 43.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 43.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 43.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 41.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 41.85 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 38.31 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 38.82 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace facelift teased ahead of debut next week