    Tata Motors hikes prices of all models by up to 1.8 per cent

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - Model-wise updated price list to be disclosed soon 

    - Price hiked due to an increase in raw materials such as steel and precious metals

    Tata Motors has announced the revision of the ex-showroom prices of its entire range by 1.8 per cent depending on the model and variant. The new prices will be effective from 8 May, 2021. The customers who have booked vehicles on and before 7 May will be offered price protection and billed as per old prices. The model-wise new prices will be disclosed by the company soon.

    In the last few weeks, several carmakers have increased the prices of their models owing to an increased cost of production. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Ford, BMW, MG, and Volvo have all made an upward amendment in the ex-showroom prices.

    The Indian automaker recently removed the physical buttons of the infotainment system on the Nexon and the Altroz, more details of which can be read here.

    According to Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business, “Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of it through increase in price of our products. Keeping in mind the interest of customers who have booked cars already, we are offering price protection for all bookings done till date (on or before 7 May, 2021). This price increase will be effective for bookings made thereafter (effective 8 May, 2021). Our ‘New Forever’ product range continues to witness strong acceptance in the market and we are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in the brand.”

