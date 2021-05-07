2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - What to expect

Isuzu is prepping up for the launch of the new D-Max V-Cross vehicle in the Indian market. Here's what to expect from this upcoming model before it goes on sale officially this month.

Exterior

A brochure leaked recently mentions the dimensions of the pick-up as 5,295mm in length, 1,860mm in width, and a height of 1,840mm. We expect the overall design and styling to be the same other than some nip and tuck that the carmaker might deem necessary. A two-piece chrome grille, projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, and fog lights will be carried over as is. The other images also suggest the vehicle will continue to sport contrast coloured ORVMs, scuff plates, 18-inch alloy wheels, and even vertically stacked tail lamps for that matter.

Interior

The V-Cross will be available in at least two variants, most likely the Z 2WD AT and Z Prestige 4WD AT. It will be interesting to see how Isuzu slots the Highlander version though. And regardless of this, the vehicle will get features like DRLs, Bi-LED projector headlamps, sidestep, roof-rails, and rear parking sensors with a camera. In addition to these, the top-spec version will be equipped with a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, a roof-mounted stereo system with eight speakers, front fog lamps with chrome bezel, and more.

Safety Features

On the safety front, irrespective of the variant you choose, the V-Cross will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, brake over-ride system, rear door child-lock, and a rear defogger. However, the top-spec trim will boast add-ons like six airbags, cruise control, traction control system, and hill-start and descent assist.

Engine and Gearbox

The carmaker had updated its line-up to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms and the V-Cross was also in line for the same. It will be powered by a BS6 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed automatic no matter what trim or if it’s a 2WD version. The 4WD configuration with high torque mode will be limited only to the top-of-the-line trim.

Competition and Timeline

Isuzu will announce the price of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-cross on May 10, when we will also get to know about its confirmed variants. It will continue to be targeted at a segment with a price range of Rs 18-22 lakh, where it doesn't have any real competition or even any upcoming potential competitor yet.