CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Toyota Fortuner Legender variant arrives at showrooms

    New Toyota Fortuner Legender variant arrives at showrooms

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,433 Views
    New Toyota Fortuner Legender variant arrives at showrooms

    - Available in a single 2.8-litre diesel 4x2 AT

    - Priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

    The Toyota Fortuner was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The full-size SUV from the Japanese car manufacturer is available in standard and Legender variants and you can read the complete variant details of the Fortuner here.

    Toyota Fortuner Right Front Three Quarter

    Post the launch, the pictures of the Legender variant arriving at the showrooms have surfaced on the internet. The Legender is available in dual exterior paint shade of White Pearl with Black roof. The front fascia looks aggressive and sharp with quad-LED headlamps and waterfall-type LED DRL. The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels get a new design while the rear bumper gets an L-shaped cut-out and sleeker LED tail-lamps.

    Toyota Fortuner Rear View

    On the inside, the Legender gets a premium cabin and additional features over the standard model. The black and maroon upholstery, interior ambient illumination, optitron black dial combi-meter, wireless smartphone charger, rear USB port, and kick sensor for powered tailgate are features that are exclusive to the top-spec Legender trim.

    Toyota Fortuner Right Front Three Quarter

    The Legender trim is offered only with the 2.8-litre diesel engine churning out 201bhp and 500Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The 4x2 is the sole drive configuration on this variant.

    Image Source

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner
    • Toyota Fortuner
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 34.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 35.97 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.41 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.24 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.90 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 16.27 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars