New Toyota Fortuner Legender variant arrives at showrooms

- Available in a single 2.8-litre diesel 4x2 AT

- Priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Toyota Fortuner was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The full-size SUV from the Japanese car manufacturer is available in standard and Legender variants and you can read the complete variant details of the Fortuner here.

Post the launch, the pictures of the Legender variant arriving at the showrooms have surfaced on the internet. The Legender is available in dual exterior paint shade of White Pearl with Black roof. The front fascia looks aggressive and sharp with quad-LED headlamps and waterfall-type LED DRL. The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels get a new design while the rear bumper gets an L-shaped cut-out and sleeker LED tail-lamps.

On the inside, the Legender gets a premium cabin and additional features over the standard model. The black and maroon upholstery, interior ambient illumination, optitron black dial combi-meter, wireless smartphone charger, rear USB port, and kick sensor for powered tailgate are features that are exclusive to the top-spec Legender trim.

The Legender trim is offered only with the 2.8-litre diesel engine churning out 201bhp and 500Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The 4x2 is the sole drive configuration on this variant.

