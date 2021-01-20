CarWale
    • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India at Rs 57.40 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Gets the latest connected car technology- 2021 Mercedes me connect

    - Available in 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options

    German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2021 GLC in India in two variant options – GLC 200 at Rs 57.40 lakh and GLC 220d 4MATIC at Rs 63.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC is available in two new colour options – brilliant blue and high tech silver. Changes are limited to new feature updates and new body colour options, while mechanically it continues to be powered by the existing petrol and diesel powertrain options. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Dashboard

    The key feature and technology enrichments in the updated GLC include an all-digital instrument display with a choice of styles like ‘Classic, Progressive, and Sporty’. The vehicle gets a 12.3-inch display that delivers sharp images under all lighting conditions. It now offers front massaging seats with individually adjustable air chambers. Additionally, the updated model now offers a 360-degree parking assist and a remote engine start feature. The list of features also includes the Mercedes Me Connect app with Alexa, Google Home integration, and Parking location on the navigation system. 

    Under the hood, the GLC 200 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which generates 194bhp at 5,500rpm and 320Nm of torque at 1,650rpm. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine generates 192bhp at 3,800rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,600rpm. Both the engines come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Infotainment System

    Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The GLC has remained a key pillar of our SUV offense and has been the single highest-selling SUV in our portfolio last year. With the 2021 GLC, we now offer a technology superior, feature enriched fully loaded mid-size SUV, which has raised the benchmark for tech, comfort, and convenience in the segment significantly. The new intuitive Mmc technology, MBUX Telematics with Hey Mercedes and new features create a comfortable and best-in car experience. As a customer-centric brand, it remains our endeavor to constantly offer new products and technology that benefit the customers and create a delightful ownership experience. We are confident, with the technology and feature enrichment, the GLC will continue its customer preference and extend its lead in the premium mid-size SUV segment.”

