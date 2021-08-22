New Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron starts arriving at dealerships

- Spotted uncamouflaged at Tata dealership in signature teal blue colour

- Expected to offer a driving range of up to 350km

Ahead of its scheduled launch on 31 August, the new Ziptron powered Tata Tigor EV has started arriving across dealerships in the country. Select dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new Tigor EV in the country against a token amount of Rs 21,000.

As seen in the images, the Tigor EV with Ziptron has been spotted sans camouflage in the signature teal blue body colour. In between the front bumper and the grille, the vehicle sports a blue insert to highlight its electric character. The bumper grille also features the signature tri-arrow pattern and LED DRLs on both ends.

As for the sides, the Tigor EV sports the blue coloured EV badge on the fender, black ORVMs with turn indicators, and blue highlight in the dual-tone alloy wheels. Moving on to the rear, it sports the Ziptron badge on the boot lid and a blue stripe on the lower half of the bonnet.

The leaked images also reveal the digital instrument cluster that displays a driving range of 204km with a remaining battery charge of 59 per cent. On a full charge, the vehicle might offer a driving range of about 350km. Apart from the charging status, the instrument cluster displays time and the odometer reading.

Mechanically, the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV gets an IP67 rated 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. The vehicle supports CCS2 charging and is capable of drawing power from a 15A plug point to attain zero to 80 per cent charge in approximately 8.5 hours. The vehicle supports fast charging and it takes just under 60 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent. Furthermore, the Tigor EV is capable of sprinting from zero to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

Photo Source: Insta