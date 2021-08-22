Mahindra XUV700 ADAS technology explained

Mahindra recently unveiled and announced the prices for the five-seat variant of the XUV700 SUV in India. The prices for the seven-seat variants and the automatic transmission option will be known in the coming days. The new SUV is loaded with modern technology and safety features. Recently, we have covered the details for the AdrenoX Connect technology and to learn more about it, click here.

This time around we reveal more details on Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) with a camera and Radar technology in the Mahindra XUV700. Read below to learn more about it.

What is ADAS?

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is believed to considerably reduce vehicle accidents caused due to human error. Radar-based technology is also seen as the first step towards the development of autonomous technology for future models. The ADAS runs multiple vision-based algorithms and depending on the environment, the system processes and undertakes necessary actions.

Following are its unique feature highlights –

Adaptive Cruise Control

The sensors in the vehicle are capable of detecting the speed of vehicles around you and adjust your vehicle’s speed accordingly. This particular feature is helpful in a situation where the driver fails to determine the speed of other vehicles on the road.

High Beam Assist

At some point or other, most of us have been blinded by the high beam from oncoming vehicles. This is indeed a risky situation to be in, especially when you drive in the dark. The ADAS – high beam assist temporarily switches the headlights to low-beam, in case of oncoming traffic.

Traffic Sign Recognition

You no longer need to worry about missing road signs on your way. The ADAS – traffic sign recognition feature can read the road signs and implement the changes accordingly. For example, you miss the road speed sign during your journey, but the system has detected the speed limit, and will lower the speed of your vehicle accordingly.

Automatic Emergency Braking

Jaywalking pedestrians or cyclists crossing can be dangerous situations. This is when the automatic emergency braking system takes control and applies the brake whenever it detects an object in the vehicle’s path. This particular feature is helpful at times when the driver is distracted or fails to notice the unexpected object on the road.

Driver Drowsiness system

The XUV700 also offers a driver drowsiness system that is capable of detecting and alerting the driver who finds it difficult to focus on the road. Interestingly, the users can set the drowsiness alert in the voice of their loved ones. Moreover, the voice customisation option can also be used for safety alerts such as high-speed warnings.