New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exterior design teased

- To be unveiled officially on 20 July

- Pre-bookings underway for Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki’s brand new mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara is almost here! The veils will be lifted on 20 July and the highlight of the SUV will be mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. However, before the official unveiling, the carmaker has released a video teasing the exterior styling of the Grand Vitara.

In terms of styling, the Grand Vitara will sport a massive front grille flanked by horizontal three-pod LED DRLs. At the centre, the SUV sports a thick chrome bar with the brand logo at the centre along with the front camera for the 360-degree setup. The Grand Vitara will also be the first Maruti Suzuki model to feature a split headlamp setup. Other elements are to include dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, chrome door handles, electrically-foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, and squared wheel arches with plastic cladding. Another teaser of the Grand Vitara also hints at sleek LED tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light stripe.

Inside, the cabin of the Grand Vitara is likely to feel premium and upmarket with the use of soft-touch materials and leatherette upholstery. The SUV will also get features like a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

The Grand Vitara will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol engines with both mild and strong-hybrid states of tune. The gearbox options are to include both manual and automatic gearboxes along with an AWD drivetrain for the manual guise.