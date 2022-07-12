CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exterior design teased

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    185 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exterior design teased

    - To be unveiled officially on 20 July

    - Pre-bookings underway for Rs 11,000

    Maruti Suzuki’s brand new mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara is almost here! The veils will be lifted on 20 July and the highlight of the SUV will be mild and strong-hybrid powertrain options. However, before the official unveiling, the carmaker has released a video teasing the exterior styling of the Grand Vitara. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front View

    In terms of styling, the Grand Vitara will sport a massive front grille flanked by horizontal three-pod LED DRLs. At the centre, the SUV sports a thick chrome bar with the brand logo at the centre along with the front camera for the 360-degree setup. The Grand Vitara will also be the first Maruti Suzuki model to feature a split headlamp setup. Other elements are to include dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, chrome door handles, electrically-foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, and squared wheel arches with plastic cladding. Another teaser of the Grand Vitara also hints at sleek LED tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light stripe. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the cabin of the Grand Vitara is likely to feel premium and upmarket with the use of soft-touch materials and leatherette upholstery. The SUV will also get features like a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats. 

    The Grand Vitara will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol engines with both mild and strong-hybrid states of tune. The gearbox options are to include both manual and automatic gearboxes along with an AWD drivetrain for the manual guise. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Hyundai Tucson India unveil tomorrow – What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4991 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    ₹ 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    4991 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exterior design teased