    New Mahindra XUV700 arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in 34 variants

    - Customers would be able to choose from two powertrains and five colours

    Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place next month, the new-gen Mahindra XUV700 has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. New images shared on the web reveal two units of the model spotted at a dealer yard.

    The new images reveal the next-gen Mahindra XUV700 in two colours including Dazzling Silver and Electric Blue. The model will be offered in five colours, details of which are available here. Under the hood, the SUV will be available with two powertrains including a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the XUV700 and you can read our review here.

    Feature highlights of the new Mahindra XUV700 include an all-new exterior design. C-shaped LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new multi-slat grille, fog lights, smart door handles, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, new front and rear bumpers. Inside, the SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens (one unit each for the fully digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system), dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, electronically adjustable front row seats with memory function, a flat-bottom steering wheel, AdrenoX technology, and ADAS. An AWD system will be limited to select units, and you can read all about the variant details here

    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
