Mahindra XUV700 to be available in five colours; details revealed

- The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in a total of 34 variants

- The model is likely to be launched next month

Mahindra has revealed the details of the colour options of the new XUV700 ahead of its launch that is likely to take place next month. The company shared that the SUV will be offered in five colours, through its social media channels.

As seen in the images here, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will get five colour options including Red Rage, Midnight Black, Everest White, Electric Blue, and Dazzling Silver. Customers will be able to choose from a total of 34 variants, details of which are available here.

Engine options on the Mahindra XUV700 will include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The AWD system will be offered exclusively in the top-end diesel automatic version. We have driven the XUV700, and you can read our review here.

On the outside, the Mahindra XUV700 will feature new C-shaped LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a new grille with multiple vertical slats, new front and rear bumpers, fog lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, blacked-out pillars, wrap-around LED tail lights, shark fin antenna, and silver skid plates.

The interiors of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will come equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens (one unit each for the fully digital instrument console and infotainment system), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, front seats with memory function, and four drive modes. Also on offer will be the brand’s AdrenoX technology as well as ADAS, details of which can be read here.