Nissan Virtual Sales Advisor - All you need to know

Introduction

Nissan India has been adding new and innovative initiatives for the benefit of its customers. The carmaker has recently launched a new Virtual Sales Advisor program. We shall delve into the details of the same here.

What is it?

Nissan introduced the Virtual Showroom and Virtual Test Drive as the Coronavirus pandemic challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. Following the same lines, a new virtual sales advisor has been developed by the carmaker in partnership with Eccentric Engine. Sales executives can interact in real-time online with customers as this program is designed and developed to provide end-to-end assistance.

How does it work?

All Nissan Magnite customers will now be able to interact with this virtual sales advisor on the brand's digital sales platform. It provides vital information about the car and answers product and ownership-related queries. While it will certainly assist customers with selecting the right variant, it will also provide them with various financing and exchange options.

What else should I know?

Nissan launched the Magnite compact SUV in December last year. Since then, more than 60,000 units have been booked and 25 per cent of these are via the online platform. It shows how imperative it was for the carmaker to come up with this idea. Not only can prospective buyers book the car online, but also take virtual test drives thanks to this new program.