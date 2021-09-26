CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Aston Martin DBX facelift in the works?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    610 Views
    Aston Martin DBX facelift in the works?

    - A test-mule of the Aston Martin DBX was spotted with a revised fascia

    - The unit in question is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the current model on sale

    Aston Martin is working on different derivatives of the DBX SUV, evident from the multiple test mules that have been spotted in the last few months. Last week, we shared spy images of the DBX hybrid, details of which are available here.

    Right Side View

    Now, a new set of images shared online have revealed that Aston Martin could be working on a facelifted version of the DBX. Snapped around the Nurburgring in Germany, the test mule features a weird type of black camouflage on the fascia, hinting at where the changes would lie. We expect a revised design to the front bumper, as well as repositioned LED DRLs.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    A few reports suggest that the Aston Martin DBX facelift in the pictures here is powered by a V12 engine, but the registration documents of the unit reveal that it is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor. Could the folks at Aston Martin also be working on a performance-oriented version of the DBX? It’s hard to tell at the moment. And we will wait for more details to surface in the near future. And if this is indeed the DBX facelift, we expect it to arrive early next year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Spec comparison – Volkswagen Taigun Vs Skoda Kushaq

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    117949 Views
    753 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha New

    Force Motors Gurkha New

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 27th September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • aston martin-cars
    • other brands
    Aston Martin DB11

    Aston Martin DB11

    ₹ 3.29 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Aston Martin-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    117949 Views
    753 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Aston Martin DBX facelift in the works?