Aston Martin DBX facelift in the works?

- A test-mule of the Aston Martin DBX was spotted with a revised fascia

- The unit in question is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the current model on sale

Aston Martin is working on different derivatives of the DBX SUV, evident from the multiple test mules that have been spotted in the last few months. Last week, we shared spy images of the DBX hybrid, details of which are available here.

Now, a new set of images shared online have revealed that Aston Martin could be working on a facelifted version of the DBX. Snapped around the Nurburgring in Germany, the test mule features a weird type of black camouflage on the fascia, hinting at where the changes would lie. We expect a revised design to the front bumper, as well as repositioned LED DRLs.

A few reports suggest that the Aston Martin DBX facelift in the pictures here is powered by a V12 engine, but the registration documents of the unit reveal that it is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 motor. Could the folks at Aston Martin also be working on a performance-oriented version of the DBX? It’s hard to tell at the moment. And we will wait for more details to surface in the near future. And if this is indeed the DBX facelift, we expect it to arrive early next year. Stay tuned for updates.