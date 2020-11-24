New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; digital instrument console design leaked

- Second-gen Mahindra XUV500 to arrive in the first half of 2021

- The model could be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

The second-get Mahindra XUV500 has been caught during a public road test yet again, revealing new details of the model that will make its debut in 2021. The new spy images give us a better look at the exterior and interior of the model.

As seen in the images, the exterior of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 gets new alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, new L-shaped LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess. A few other notable highlights include roof rails and the flush-fitting door handles.

Another spy image of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500’s interior gives us a look at the fully digital instrument console, which is a part of the twin-screen layout, similar to the setup seen on various Mercedes-Benz models. The second screen will house the touchscreen infotainment system. Previous spy images have revealed additional details such as an electronic parking brake and a rotary knob to control the infotainment functions.

Powertrain options on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 could include a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit is expected to be offered as standard while an automatic unit and an AWD unit could be available as an option.

