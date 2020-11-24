CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; digital instrument console design leaked

    New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; digital instrument console design leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,942 Views
    New Mahindra XUV500 spied again; digital instrument console design leaked

    - Second-gen Mahindra XUV500 to arrive in the first half of 2021

    - The model could be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

    The second-get Mahindra XUV500 has been caught during a public road test yet again, revealing new details of the model that will make its debut in 2021. The new spy images give us a better look at the exterior and interior of the model.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Dashboard

    As seen in the images, the exterior of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 gets new alloy wheels, an integrated spoiler with a high mounted stop lamp, new L-shaped LED tail lights, rear washer and wiper, and a tail-gate mounted number plate recess. A few other notable highlights include roof rails and the flush-fitting door handles.

    Another spy image of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500’s interior gives us a look at the fully digital instrument console, which is a part of the twin-screen layout, similar to the setup seen on various Mercedes-Benz models. The second screen will house the touchscreen infotainment system. Previous spy images have revealed additional details such as an electronic parking brake and a rotary knob to control the infotainment functions.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain options on the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 could include a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit is expected to be offered as standard while an automatic unit and an AWD unit could be available as an option. 

    Image Source

    Mahindra New XUV500 Image
    Mahindra New XUV500
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • New XUV500
    • Mahindra New XUV500
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 7.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars