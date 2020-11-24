New Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift launched in India at Rs 16.26 lakh

-New Toyota Innova Crysta is available in GX, VX and ZX variants

-Drivetrain remains unchanged with 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially launched the new Innova Crysta in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.26 (ex-showroom, except Kerala). The Facelift model will be offered in two new exterior color shades – Sparkling Black and Crystal Shine across three trims and two engine options. Bookings have commenced and the deliveries are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Highlights of the new Crysta include an updated front fascia with a new five-slat trapezoidal front-grille with extended LED projector headlights. The lower part of the bumper is tweaked with triangularly placed indicator lights on either sides and a front clearance sonar with MID indication to ease parking hassle. The fog lights are repositioned in the bottom with a body-colored faux skid plate. The 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels get a new design with diamond-cut treatment. Feature additions on the inside include a new nine-inch ‘Smart Playcast’ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Higher-spec variants of the Crysta facelift are equipped with Camel tan (beige color) leather seat upholstery for all three rows.

The Innova Crysta facelift will continue to use the BS6 friendly 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol motor. The former develops 150bhp / 360Nm torque while the latter is good for 166bhp / 245Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired to a five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivaled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, made it a winner. Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. We are confident that the customers will look forward to the latest avatar of the iconic Innova. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivaled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs.

The prices for the new model have increased by Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 across the variants. The new Innova Crysta is now available for purchase in the price range of Rs 16.26 lakh – Rs 24.33lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala)