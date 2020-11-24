CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz India collaborates with SBI

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-Benz India collaborates with SBI

    - SBI customers can avail online and offline benefits from the bank during the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle

    - SBI customers can use the YONO platform for online booking of Mercedes-Benz cars with additional benefits till 31 December, 2020

    Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with the State Bank of India to offer financial benefits on owning a Mercedes-Benz car in the country. This is the first time that the State Bank of India and Mercedes-Benz are collaborating to give the customers unique experiences of both the brands’ offerings. Customers can book a Mercedes-Benz car online through the YONO Online Marketplace and get an in-principle sanction of a car loan, if eligible.

    All customers booking a Mercedes-Benz car online through YONO will get an additional benefit of INR 25,000 at a Mercedes Benz dealership. Customers will need to produce an online booking confirmation and SBI loan sanction letter at the dealership to avail of the benefits. The retail-marketing tie-up with the State Bank of India is an initiative to generate enquiries as well as provide online booking facility coupled with attractive benefits. SBI and Mercedes-Benz will promote the partnership over online and offline channels, including across branches and dealerships to reach the maximum number of customers.

    Commenting on the partnership, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz has been constantly exploring new avenues to reach out to potential customer base and this is the first time we are collaborating with any bank. The collaboration with SBI gives us an exciting opportunity to expand our customer base and reach out to the potential HNI customers of the bank with our products and services. We are confident the customers of India’s largest bank will be highly excited with the seamless online journey we have created through our e-commerce portal, and avail subsequent benefits from this collaboration.”

