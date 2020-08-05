New Mahindra Thar to be unveiled on 15 August

- Second-gen Mahindra Thar could be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has officially confirmed that the new generation Thar will be revealed in India on 15 August. The company is expected to begin a teaser campaign ahead of the model’s debut next week.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing on numerous occasions, giving us an idea of what we can expect from the all-new model. The new Thar is expected to receive a new design with the signature seven-slat grille, new front and rear bumpers, fender mounted DRLs and integrated turn indicators, five-spoke alloy wheels, LED tail lights, rear door mounted spare wheel. The model is likely to be offered in hard-top and soft-top versions.

Inside, the new Mahindra Thar might come equipped with beige leather seats, new dashboard and centre console, circular AC vents, leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering mounted controls, electrically operated front windows, cup holders and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the next-gen Mahindra Thar could be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor that replaces the 2.5-litre diesel unit from the outgoing model. Also on offer might be a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit as standard while an automatic unit is also expected to arrive at launch.