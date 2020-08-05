Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Honda Civic, City and Amaze in August

Select Honda Car India dealers in the country are offering huge discounts on various models in August 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus and corporate discounts.

The petrol and diesel variants of the Honda Civic are available with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively. Discounts on the new City (fifth-gen model) are limited to a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000. The WR-V facelift can be availed with a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Discounts on the Honda Amaze include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000, corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and a five year warranty. The previous-gen City, also known as the fourth generation City, is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 8,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000.