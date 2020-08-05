CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Honda Civic, City and Amaze in August

    Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Honda Civic, City and Amaze in August

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    6,846 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Honda Civic, City and Amaze in August

    Select Honda Car India dealers in the country are offering huge discounts on various models in August 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus and corporate discounts.

    The petrol and diesel variants of the Honda Civic are available with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively. Discounts on the new City (fifth-gen model) are limited to a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000. The WR-V facelift can be availed with a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    Discounts on the Honda Amaze include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000, corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and a five year warranty. The previous-gen City, also known as the fourth generation City, is offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, corporate discount of Rs 8,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000.

    • Honda
    • Civic
    • City
    • Honda city
    • Honda Civic
    • Honda Amaze
    • Amaze
    • WR-V
    • Honda WR-V
    • All New City
    • Honda All New City
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Honda City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.7 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.2 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.23 Lakh
    • Honda-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.12 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 8 - 12 LakhEstimated price

    Unveils on - 7th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars