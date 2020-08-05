CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.39 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.39 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,694 Views
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.39 lakh

    - The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is available in seven variants

    - The model is powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine 

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the petrol-powered S-Cross in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours and seven variants, details of which are available here.

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine that is capable of producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is the brand’s SHVS mild-hybrid system.

    The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol version comes equipped with an array of features such as the SmartPlay infotainment system, cruise control, climate control, engine start-stop button, leather upholstery, dual front airbags and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is available in four trims that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and four colour options including Nexa Blue, Caffeine Brown, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White and Premium Silver.

    Following are the variant-wise prices of the Maruti S-Cross petrol:

    Maruti S-Cross Sigma MT: Rs 8.39 lakh

    Maruti S-Cross Delta MT: Rs 9.60 lakh

    Maruti S-Cross Delta AT: Rs 10.83 lakh

    Maruti S-Cross Zeta MT: Rs 9.95 lakh

    Maruti S-Cross Zeta AT: Rs 11.18 lakh

    Maruti S-Cross Alpha MT: Rs 11.15 lakh

    Maruti S-Cross Alpha AT: Rs 12.39 lakh

    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol
    • S-Cross Petrol
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 9.47 Lakh
    • Maruti Suzuki-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

    ₹ 8.39 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5thAUG
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - August 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars