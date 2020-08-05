Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.39 lakh

- The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is available in seven variants

- The model is powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has launched the petrol-powered S-Cross in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours and seven variants, details of which are available here.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine that is capable of producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is the brand’s SHVS mild-hybrid system.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol version comes equipped with an array of features such as the SmartPlay infotainment system, cruise control, climate control, engine start-stop button, leather upholstery, dual front airbags and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is available in four trims that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and four colour options including Nexa Blue, Caffeine Brown, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White and Premium Silver.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the Maruti S-Cross petrol:

Maruti S-Cross Sigma MT: Rs 8.39 lakh

Maruti S-Cross Delta MT: Rs 9.60 lakh

Maruti S-Cross Delta AT: Rs 10.83 lakh

Maruti S-Cross Zeta MT: Rs 9.95 lakh

Maruti S-Cross Zeta AT: Rs 11.18 lakh

Maruti S-Cross Alpha MT: Rs 11.15 lakh

Maruti S-Cross Alpha AT: Rs 12.39 lakh