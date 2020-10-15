CarWale
    • New Land Rover Defender debuts in India; prices start at Rs 73.98 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,193 Views
    - New Land Rover Defender is offered in two body-styles across five variants

    - The model is powered by a 296bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Land Rover has launched the new-gen Defender in the country, with prices starting at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had scheduled to begin deliveries of the model in August before it was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

    Land Rover Defender Right Rear Three Quarter

    Available in two body-styles that include 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door), the new Land Rover Defender is offered in five variants including Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition, and its variant-wise features can be read here. The model is available in seven colour options such as Pangea Green, Gondwana Stone, Indus Silver, Tasman blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, and Fuji White.

    Unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, the India-spec 2020 Land Rover Defender is offered with a sole 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine that produces 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model sends power to the wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

    Land Rover Defender Dashboard

    Feature-wise, the new Land Rover Defender receives squared matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking aid, and cruise control. Customers can also choose from a range of customisation options offered in the form of the Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack, Country Pack, and the Urban Pack. Deliveries of the Defender 110 body-style will begin with immediate effect while deliveries for the 90 body-style will begin in Q1 FY21-22.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Land Rover Defender (ex-showroom):

    Defender 90 (MY21)

    Defender: Rs 73.98 lakh

    Defender S: Rs 77.37 lakh

    Defender SE: Rs 79.94 lakh

    Defender HSE: Rs 83.91 lakh

    Defender First Edition: Rs 84.63 lakh

    Defender 110 (MY20)

    Defender: Rs 79.94 lakh

    Defender S: Rs 83.36 lakh

    Defender SE: Rs 86.64 lakh

    Defender HSE: Rs 90.46 lakh

    Defender First Edition: Rs 89.63 lakh

