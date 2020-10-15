CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.30 lakh

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.30 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    470 Views
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.30 lakh

    - BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe bookings began earlier this month

    - The model is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India at Rs 39.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model, which is available in two variants, commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 50,000.

    Powertrain options on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are limited to a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is the only gearbox option available with the model.

    Feature highlights of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe include the signature kidney grille design, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The interiors of the model are equipped with frameless doors, an 8.8-inch MID, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, gesture control, cruise control, wireless charging, and electrically adjustable front seats. Positioned below the 3 Series in India, the 2 Series Gran Coupe rivals the likes of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine in the country.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (ex-showroom):

    2 Series Gran Coupe 220d Sport Line: Rs 39.30 lakh

    2 Series Gran Coupe 220d M Sport: Rs 41.40 lakh

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Image
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    ₹ 39.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • 2 Series Gran Coupe
    • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 46.63 Lakh
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 39.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thOCT
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 16th October 2020
    All Upcoming Cars