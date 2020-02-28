Land Rover Defender launched: Variants explained

Land Rover Defender is available in two body-styles - 90 (three door) and 110 (five door). The SUV is offered in five different variants which include - Base, S, SE, HSE and the First Edition. The rugged SUV is available with a wide range of customisation options to suit individual taste which includes – Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack, Country Pack and the Urban Pack. The regular variants gets the following set of features.

Base (Standard features)

LED headlights

Body-coloured roof

18-inch gloss white steel wheels

All-wheel drive

Twin-speed Transfer Box

Coil Suspension

Terrain Response

Interior

Cross car beam in Light Grey Powder Coated Brushed finish

Cabin walk-through

Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror

Seating and interior trim

Fabric eight-way semi-powered front seats

25.4 cm (10) Pivi Pro

Smartphone Pack consisting of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected Navigation Pro

Sound System (180 W) with six speakers

3D surround camera

360-degree parking aid

Wade sensing

Cruise control and speed limiter

Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics

Defender S (In addition to standard features)

LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist

19-inch six-spoke wheels in gloss sparkle silver

Interior

Standard leather steering wheel and gearshift

Centre console with armrest

Grained leather and robust woven textile seat facings, 12-way semi-powered front seats

10-inch Pivi Pro with interactive driver display

Click and Go integrated base unit

Defender SE (in addition to Defender S features)

Premium LED headlights with signature DRL

Front fog lights

Keyless Entry

Body-coloured door handles

20-inch five-inch wheels with gloss sparkle silver finish

Interior

ClearSight interior rear view mirror

Electrically adjustable steering column

Grained leather and robust woven textile seat facings, 12-way electric memory front seats with

Two-way manual headrests

Meridian Sound System (400 W) with 10 speakers plus subwoofer

Blind spot assist pack

Defender HSE (In additional to SE features)

Folding fabric roof (Defender 90 body style)

Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL

20-inch five split-spoke wheels in gloss dark grey with contrast diamond turned finish

Interior

Leather steering wheel

Extended leather upgrade

Carpet mats

Windsor leather 14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats with four-way manual headrests

Driver assist pack

Sliding panoramic roof (in 110 body-style)

Defender 90 First Edition

White contrast roof

Folding fabric roof

Premium LED headlights with signature DRL

First Edition badge

Front fog lights

Keyless Entry

20-inch five-spoke wheels with gloss sparkle silver finish with off-road tyres

All Wheel Drive

Twin-speed Transfer Box

Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics

Terrain Response

Configurable Terrain Response

Interior

Heated standard leather steering wheel

Cross car beam in Light Grey Powder Coat Brushed finish

Front jump seat

ClearSight interior rear view mirror

Metal Treadplates with First Edition branding

Grained leather and Robust Woven Textile seat facings,12-way heated, electric memory front seats with two-waymanual headrests

10-inch Pivi Pro with Interactive Driver Display Smartphone Pack consisting of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected Navigation Pro

Meridian Sound System (400 W) with 10-speakers plus subwoofer

Blind Spot Assist

3D Surround Camera

360° Parking Aid

Wade Sensing

Cruise Control and Speed Limiter

Driver Condition Monitor

Defender 110 First Edition (In addition to features in 90 First Edition)

Black contrast roof

Sliding panoramic roof

Black Exterior Pack

Interior

No front jump seat

Front centre console refrigerator compartment

Domestic Plug Socket