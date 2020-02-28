Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Land Rover Defender launched: Variants explained

Land Rover Defender launched: Variants explained

February 28, 2020, 01:06 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2494 Views
Be the first to comment
Land Rover Defender launched: Variants explained

Land Rover Defender is available in two body-styles - 90 (three door) and 110 (five door). The SUV is offered in five different variants which include - Base, S, SE, HSE and the First Edition. The rugged SUV is available with a wide range of customisation options to suit individual taste which includes – Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack, Country Pack and the Urban Pack. The regular variants gets the following set of features. 

Base (Standard features)

LED headlights 

Body-coloured roof

18-inch gloss white steel wheels 

All-wheel drive 

Twin-speed Transfer Box

Coil Suspension

Terrain Response

Interior

Cross car beam in Light Grey Powder Coated Brushed finish

Cabin walk-through

Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror

Seating and interior trim

Fabric eight-way semi-powered front seats

25.4 cm (10) Pivi Pro

Smartphone Pack consisting of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected Navigation Pro

Sound System (180 W) with six speakers

3D surround camera

360-degree parking aid

Wade sensing

Cruise control and speed limiter

Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics

Defender S (In addition to standard features)

LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist

19-inch six-spoke wheels in gloss sparkle silver

Interior 

Standard leather steering wheel and gearshift

Centre console with armrest

Grained leather and robust woven textile seat facings, 12-way semi-powered front seats

10-inch Pivi Pro with interactive driver display 

Click and Go integrated base unit

Defender SE (in addition to Defender S features)

Premium LED headlights with signature DRL

Front fog lights

Keyless Entry

Body-coloured door handles

20-inch five-inch wheels with gloss sparkle silver finish

Interior 

ClearSight interior rear view mirror

Electrically adjustable steering column

Grained leather and robust woven textile seat facings, 12-way electric memory front seats with

Two-way manual headrests 

Meridian Sound System (400 W) with 10 speakers plus subwoofer

Blind spot assist pack 

Defender HSE (In additional to SE features)

Folding fabric roof (Defender 90 body style) 

Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL

20-inch five split-spoke wheels in gloss dark grey with contrast diamond turned finish

Interior

Leather steering wheel

Extended leather upgrade

Carpet mats

Windsor leather 14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats with four-way manual headrests

Driver assist pack

Sliding panoramic roof (in 110 body-style)

Defender 90 First Edition 

White contrast roof

Folding fabric roof

Premium LED headlights with signature DRL

First Edition badge

Front fog lights

Keyless Entry

20-inch five-spoke wheels with gloss sparkle silver finish with off-road tyres 

All Wheel Drive

Twin-speed Transfer Box

Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics

Terrain Response

Configurable Terrain Response

Interior

Heated standard leather steering wheel

Cross car beam in Light Grey Powder Coat Brushed finish

Front jump seat

ClearSight interior rear view mirror

Metal Treadplates with First Edition branding

Grained leather and Robust Woven Textile seat facings,12-way heated, electric memory front seats with two-waymanual headrests 

10-inch Pivi Pro with Interactive Driver Display Smartphone Pack consisting of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected Navigation Pro

Meridian Sound System (400 W) with 10-speakers plus subwoofer

Blind Spot Assist

3D Surround Camera

360° Parking Aid

Wade Sensing

Cruise Control and Speed Limiter

360° Parking Aid

Driver Condition Monitor

Defender 110 First Edition (In addition to features in 90 First Edition)

Black contrast roof

Sliding panoramic roof

Black Exterior Pack

Interior 

No front jump seat

Front centre console refrigerator compartment

Domestic Plug Socket

  • Land Rover
  • Land Rover Defender
  • Defender
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Land Rover Defender Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 87.93 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 87.91 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 80.97 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 87.93 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 83.73 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 81.26 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 84.43 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 77.78 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 78.83 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

2018 Range Rover Sport Launch Video

The 2018 model year Range Rover family of cars ...

36 Likes
12289 Views

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

2016 Range Rover Evoque Launch Alert

The RANGE ROVER EVOQUE shows that even big braw ...

845 Likes
120544 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in