Land Rover Defender launched: Variants explained

Land Rover Defender is available in two body-styles - 90 (three door) and 110 (five door). The SUV is offered in five different variants which include - Base, S, SE, HSE and the First Edition. The rugged SUV is available with a wide range of customisation options to suit individual taste which includes – Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack, Country Pack and the Urban Pack. The regular variants gets the following set of features.
Base (Standard features)
LED headlights
Body-coloured roof
18-inch gloss white steel wheels
All-wheel drive
Twin-speed Transfer Box
Coil Suspension
Terrain Response
Interior
Cross car beam in Light Grey Powder Coated Brushed finish
Cabin walk-through
Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror
Seating and interior trim
Fabric eight-way semi-powered front seats
25.4 cm (10) Pivi Pro
Smartphone Pack consisting of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Connected Navigation Pro
Sound System (180 W) with six speakers
3D surround camera
360-degree parking aid
Wade sensing
Cruise control and speed limiter
Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics
Defender S (In addition to standard features)
LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist
19-inch six-spoke wheels in gloss sparkle silver
Interior
Standard leather steering wheel and gearshift
Centre console with armrest
Grained leather and robust woven textile seat facings, 12-way semi-powered front seats
10-inch Pivi Pro with interactive driver display
Click and Go integrated base unit
Defender SE (in addition to Defender S features)
Premium LED headlights with signature DRL
Front fog lights
Keyless Entry
Body-coloured door handles
20-inch five-inch wheels with gloss sparkle silver finish
Interior
ClearSight interior rear view mirror
Electrically adjustable steering column
Grained leather and robust woven textile seat facings, 12-way electric memory front seats with
Two-way manual headrests
Meridian Sound System (400 W) with 10 speakers plus subwoofer
Blind spot assist pack
Defender HSE (In additional to SE features)
Folding fabric roof (Defender 90 body style)
Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
20-inch five split-spoke wheels in gloss dark grey with contrast diamond turned finish
Interior
Leather steering wheel
Extended leather upgrade
Carpet mats
Windsor leather 14-way heated and cooled electric memory front seats with four-way manual headrests
Driver assist pack
Sliding panoramic roof (in 110 body-style)
Defender 90 First Edition
White contrast roof
Folding fabric roof
Premium LED headlights with signature DRL
First Edition badge
Front fog lights
Keyless Entry
20-inch five-spoke wheels with gloss sparkle silver finish with off-road tyres
All Wheel Drive
Twin-speed Transfer Box
Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics
Terrain Response
Configurable Terrain Response
Interior
Heated standard leather steering wheel
Cross car beam in Light Grey Powder Coat Brushed finish
Front jump seat
ClearSight interior rear view mirror
Metal Treadplates with First Edition branding
Grained leather and Robust Woven Textile seat facings,12-way heated, electric memory front seats with two-waymanual headrests
10-inch Pivi Pro with Interactive Driver Display Smartphone Pack consisting of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Connected Navigation Pro
Meridian Sound System (400 W) with 10-speakers plus subwoofer
Blind Spot Assist
3D Surround Camera
360° Parking Aid
Wade Sensing
Cruise Control and Speed Limiter
Driver Condition Monitor
Defender 110 First Edition (In addition to features in 90 First Edition)
Black contrast roof
Sliding panoramic roof
Black Exterior Pack
Interior
No front jump seat
Front centre console refrigerator compartment
Domestic Plug Socket