New Kia Niro globally unveiled at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show

- The vehicle features wide rear pillar, simple lines, and transformed tiger face

- Will debut with the 'Greenzone Drive Mode' technology

As part of plans to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone, Kia has globally revealed the much-awaited Niro at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. The vehicle will be available in HEV, PHEV, and EV powertrain options in the international markets, starting from 2022. Kia claims that the vehicle draws inspiration from nature in the design and the choice of colour, material, and finish to offer a balance between an environmentally responsible approach and a future-oriented outlook.

Kia Niro has been developed under the Opposites United design philosophy, fulfilling the ‘Joy for Reason’ ethos. Visually, the Kia Niro draws inspiration from the 2019 Habaniro concept and features a dual-tone combination. Moreover, Kia’s signature ‘tiger face’ has been transformed and it now extends from the hood to the fender below. The ‘heartbeat’ LED DRLs further enhance its sporty quotient. The rear section gets a wide pillar which is believed to enhance the airflow to improve aerodynamics and blend into the boomerang-shaped taillights.

Kia Niro will debut with the 'Greenzone Drive Mode' which automatically transfers the (P)HEV into EV drive mode when driving in green zones such as residential areas, or near schools, and hospitals. It is believed that the vehicle will automatically use electric power based on navigation cues and driving history data. Additionally, the vehicle will also recognise a driver's favourite places, including home and office registered in the navigation system as a green zone.

As for the interior, the Kia Niro utilises new recycled materials, wherein the headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and BTX free paint is used on the door panels to minimise its impact on the environment while and also reducing waste. The horizontal and diagonal lines accentuate the premium appeal, while the ambient mood lighting claims to offer a welcoming experience. The seats have a slim dimension to enhance the feeling of space and it also incorporates a coat hanger. The Kia Niro vehicle is unlikely to be introduced in India anytime soon.