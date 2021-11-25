Limited-edition Ferrari Daytona SP3 breaks cover; all units sold out

- The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is limited to 599 units across the globe

- The model is powered by an 830bhp, 6.5-litre V12 engine

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its latest Icona model, which has been christened as the Daytona SP3. Limited to just 599 units across the world, all units of this special model have been accounted for, even before its unveiling.

The third member under the Icona series after the Monza SP1 and SP2, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 honours the brand’s win at the 24 hours of Daytona back in 1967. Propelling the model is the marquee’s most powerful internal combustion engine, which is essentially the same 6.5-litre V12 from the 812 Competizione but with a considerable number of updates. The power figures are rated at 830bhp at 9,250rpm and 697Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. Married to an F1-derived seven-speed automatic gearbox, the model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.85 seconds, with the top speed rated north of 340kmph.

Coming to the design, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 is inspired by the P3/4 P330, and the 412P that were the heroes of Daytona back in the 1960’s. Combining the iconic design with a modern flavour, the model boasts of a large front splitter, aggressive-looking air vents, a sleek nose, and LED headlamps with ‘eye-lids’ reminiscent of the Ferrari race cars of the past.

On either side, the 2022 Ferrari Daytona SP3 gets butterfly doors, door-mounted air intakes, and five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. The posterior of the vehicle sports a carbon-fibre diffuser, LED tail lights that are in sync with the horizontal slats that span the width of the rear profile, and a twin-pipe exhaust that sits right in the middle of the model’s derriere. This also marks Ferrari’s most aerodynamic vehicle to date, and with no active aero at that.

Moving on to the interiors, the first thing you notice as you enter the Ferrari Daytona SP3 are the seats that have been integrated to the chassis, another feature highlight inspired by the Ferrari race cars of yore. A few other notable features include the 16-inch curved fully digital instrument console, a flat-bottom steering wheel inspired by the LaFerrari, along with carbon-fibre and Suede leather upholstery across the cabin.