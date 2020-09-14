New Honda HR-V spied testing in Thailand; will rival Seltos and Creta

- Will initially go on sale in Thailand

- Expected to be launched in India in late 2021

- Honda HR-V will rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

Honda seems to be working on a generation update for the HR-V mid-size SUV, as a prototype was recently spied testing in Thailand for the first time.

Initial impressions seem that Honda has opted for a complete redesign of the exteriors. The new Honda HR-V looks longer and boxier than the outgoing model. Reports from Thailand claim that the HR-V will be longer than its current 4,300m length, and will be closer in dimensions to the Toyota RAV4.

The new-generation Honda HR-V features an upright nose, a large hexagonal grille, and sleek headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. It gets clean lines in profile and tastefully designed machined alloy wheels. An interesting design element is the strikingly raked C-pillar that lends a coupe-like silhouette to the SUV.

In Thailand, the new Honda HR-V could get a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre iVTEC naturally-aspirated motor, coupled to Honda's mild-hybrid system. As for the Indian market, if Honda launches it here, the new HR-V is likely to get the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the fifth-generation Honda City. A choice of a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit could be on offer at launch.

The new Honda HR-V, when launched in India, will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, and the Renault Duster. We can expect a price range of Rs 12-17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source: 1 & 2