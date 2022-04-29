CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be launched in India on 4 May, 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    11,819 Views
    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be launched in India on 4 May, 2022

    - The Honda City hybrid has begun arriving at local dealerships

    - The new version was unveiled earlier this month

    Honda Cars India is all set to launch the City e:HEV hybrid version in the country on 4 May, 2022. The carmaker has commenced bookings for the new version of its sedan for an amount of Rs 21,000 on the official website and at all authorised dealerships.

    To be based on the top-end ZX trim, the Honda City e:HEV hybrid will be offered in five colours including Gold Brown, Platinum White, Radiant Red, Meteoroid Grey, and Lunar Silver. The model has begun arriving at local dealerships, and you can read all about it here.

    Under the hood, the Honda City e:HEV will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle petrol motor and two electric motors. The former produces 96bhp and 109Nm of torque while the latter produces a combined output of 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. A eCVT unit is standard. We are driving the new City hybrid and our review will be live at 11am on 2 May, 2022. Stay tuned for updates.

    Honda City eHEV Image
    Honda City eHEV
    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices to be hiked from 1 May
     Next 
    Tata Avinya concept unveiled; to be launched in India by 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City eHEV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3394 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3394 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be launched in India on 4 May, 2022