New Honda City e:HEV hybrid to be launched in India on 4 May, 2022

- The Honda City hybrid has begun arriving at local dealerships

- The new version was unveiled earlier this month

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the City e:HEV hybrid version in the country on 4 May, 2022. The carmaker has commenced bookings for the new version of its sedan for an amount of Rs 21,000 on the official website and at all authorised dealerships.

To be based on the top-end ZX trim, the Honda City e:HEV hybrid will be offered in five colours including Gold Brown, Platinum White, Radiant Red, Meteoroid Grey, and Lunar Silver. The model has begun arriving at local dealerships, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the Honda City e:HEV will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle petrol motor and two electric motors. The former produces 96bhp and 109Nm of torque while the latter produces a combined output of 125bhp and 253Nm of torque. A eCVT unit is standard. We are driving the new City hybrid and our review will be live at 11am on 2 May, 2022. Stay tuned for updates.