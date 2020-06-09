New BMW X6 spotted in India ahead of launch

- Third-gen BMW X6 spotted undisguised

- The model will be offered in two variants including xLine and M Sport

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 11 June, the third-gen BMW X6 has been spotted undisguised on Indian roads. Upon launch, the model will be offered in two variants including xLine and M Sport.

As seen in the image, the new BMW X6 features the M Sport kit with sporty front and rear bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps and a large twin-kidney grille. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, glass-finished gear lever, multifunction seats with massage function and a Bowers and Wilkins music system.

Powertrain options on the India-spec 2020 BMW X6 are expected to include the 3.0-litre six cylinder petrol and diesel engines that produce 340bhp and 265bhp respectively. These engines will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. Once launched, the new X6 will rival the Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Image Source