Lamborghini resumes operations across India

- Lamborghini has resumed operations at dealerships and workshops in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

- The Italian marque restarted production at the factory on 4 May

Lamborghini has officially commenced all business operations across its dealerships and workshops in India. While business remained operational with the work from home arrangement, the reopening of its Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru dealerships comes with stringent adherence to the brand’s guidelines as well as the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments with respect to all customers, employees, and visitors.

From a global perspective, all production activities at the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy had resumed on 4 May 2020. The Italian marque unveiled the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder using Augmented Reality (AR). One of the most significant highlights of the model is the convertible soft-top roof that can be opened or closed in 17 seconds at up to speeds of 50kmph. You can read all about the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, “We are happy to announce the reopening of our Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru dealerships, keeping to the utmost stringent and government approved guidelines and measures. The well-being of all our employees, customers, and dealership visitors are of our highest priority and hence we have implemented health and safety benchmarks across our showrooms and workshops. We look forward to continue engaging with our customers with energy and care, providing them with an unparalleled experience across all customer touchpoints.”