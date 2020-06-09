Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance for easy car financing

- Buy now pay later scheme wherein payments commence after two months

- Scheme applies to all Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Mahindra Finance to ease the finance availability for customers looking at personal mobility solutions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes after six lakh Maruti Suzuki customers financed their cars from Mahindra Finance over the last five years. As a part of this tie up, prospective Maruti Suzuki customers can avail of the following options while getting their car financed through Mahindra Finance:

1. Buy now and pay later: Moratorium scheme of two months to help customers manage their cash flows.

2. Step up EMI: Unique step up option at intervals of six months.

3. Balloon EMI: Customer has to pay 25 percent of the contract value as the last EMI.

4. Agricultural customer schemes that include quarterly EMIs.

5. Low down payment scheme.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Director, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Mahindra Finance is a very well networked NBFC across India and has the expertise in lending across all profiles including semi-rural, rural and no-income proof customers. More than one-third of Maruti Suzuki’s retail sales come from rural India. We are extremely confident that this alliance with one of India’s largest NBFCs will help in increasing easy finance availability to our customers in the current challenging situation arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will benefit from the range of offers like ‘Buy now and Pay Later’, ‘Step up EMI’, ‘Balloon EMI’ etc.”