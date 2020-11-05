New 2020 Hyundai i20 launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.79 lakh

- The third-gen Hyundai i20 is offered in four variants

- Customers can choose from three engine options

Hyundai India has launched the next-generation i20 in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 6,79,900 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began last week for an amount of Rs 21,000, while deliveries are set to begin soon.

The new Hyundai i20 is available in eight-colours that include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Metallic Copper, Polar White with Black Roof, and Fiery Red with Black Roof. The model is offered in four variants such as Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O).

The 2020 Hyundai i20 comes with a range of powertrain options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. Also, on offer is a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.

Feature-wise, the new-gen Hyundai i20 receives LED projector headlamps and fog lights, triangular-shaped fog light surrounds, cascading grille design, sunroof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Z-shaped LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, and puddle lamps.

Inside, the new Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, a fully digital instrument console, blue ambient lighting, Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, an air purifier, and wireless charging with cooling function. The model gets safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminder, high-speed alert system, VSM, ESC, HAC, rear parking camera, and TPMS.

The introductory ex-showroom prices are applicable for deliveries till 31 December, 2020. The variant-wise ex-showroom prices are as follows -

1.2-litre Kappa Petrol

Magna - Rs 6,79,900 (five-speed manual transmission)

Sportz - Rs 7,59,900 (five-speed manual transmission); Rs 8,59,900 (IVT)

Asta - Rs 8,69,900 (five-speed manual transmission); Rs 9,69,900 (IVT)

Asta (O) - Rs 9,19,900 (five-speed manual transmission)

1.0-litre Turbo GDi Petrol

Sportz - Rs 8,79,900 (iMT)

Asta - Rs 9,89,900 (iMT); Rs 10,66,900 (7DCT)

Asta (O) - Rs 11,17,900 (7DCT)

1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel

Magna - Rs 8,19,900 (Six-speed manual tranmission)

Sportz - Rs 8,99,900 (Six-speed manual tranmission)

Asta (O) - Rs 10,59,900 (Six-speed manual tranmission)