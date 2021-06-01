MoRTH proposes exemption of registration fee for electric vehicles in India

- MoRTH issues draft notification proposing exemption of registration charges for EVs

- The initiative is a part of plans to encourage electric vehicle usage in the country

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing the exemption of battery-operated vehicles from paying fees for new or renewal of Registration Certificate (RC). The latest development is a part of multiple initiatives undertaken by the government to boost electric vehicle sales in the country.

The ministry has sought comments from the general public and all stakeholders within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification. The proposed rule will be applicable to all battery-operated vehicle, including two, three, and four-wheelers. Currently, electric vehicles hold only a fractional share in the Indian market, mainly due to limited charging infrastructure and driving range anxiety among users. In due course of time, the government plans to expand the charging infrastructure across the country. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark.”