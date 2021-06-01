CarWale
    Rimac C_Two enters production as 1888bhp Nevera

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Rimac C_Two enters production as 1888bhp Nevera

    -         Second production electric hypercar from the Croatian carmaker

    -         0-100kmph claimed to be 1.97 seconds

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Those amongst you who are keeping a tab on the electrification for some time now will remember the Rimac C_Two as the second prototype showcased by the Croatia-based carmaker. After the 'Concept One', with its exclusive and limited production run, the C_Two prototype went around for three years before it was green flagged for production. Now christened Rimac Nevera, the electric hypercar is here to lend some sleepless nights to the Lotus Evija.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Named after the quick, sudden and mighty Mediterranean storm that happens off the Croatia coast, the Nevera is all-electric just like its earlier sibling. There are four independent electric motors with a capacity of 250kW/280Nm on the front axle and 450kW/900 at the rear. So the total output is a whopping 1888bhp and tectonic-shattering 2360Nm of twisting force (13,430Nm at the wheel). There’re two single-speed gearboxes too each controlling one axle.

    In terms of performance, the Nevera is mind-boggling, to say the least. It will take mere 1.97 seconds to go from a standstill to 100kmph. Stay on it and 0-300kmph will be clocked in less than 10 seconds (9.3 seconds to be precise). Dragsters would love the Nevera as it is capable of smashing the quarter-mile in 8.2 seconds at 276.47kmph. And if you are still wondering, the top speed is claimed at 412kmph – that’s Bugatti Chiron territory.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The motors are fed through a 120kWh lithium-manganese-nickel battery pack with a max voltage of 730V and a max output of 1.2MW, which roughly translates to a range of 550kilometres (under WLTP cycle). Provision for 500kW DC fast charging capacity can get it up to 0-80 per cent in a surprisingly quick 22minutes. All the complex powertrain sits in a carbon fibre monocoque with integrated structural battery pack and bonded carbon fibre roof, sub-frame merged with the tub attached with carbon fibre and aluminium crash structures. It’s suspended on a double-wishbone with electronic dampers along with front and rear anti-roll bars.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of appearance, the Nevera doesn’t look any different from the C_Two in any way. With a frag-coefficient of 0.3, there are very subtle tweaks to the external body panels, with more focus on the dynamic aero kit. Also present are active elements on the front bonnet profile, underbody flap, rear diffuser, rear wing that divert the air either for cooling or increasing the slippery surface depending upon the need.

    Dashboard

    There’s a whole suite of active and passive safety equipment along with driver aids including 13 cameras, six radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. Meanwhile, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S are wrapped around 275/35 R20 section wheels upfront and 315/35 R20 section at the rear. On the inside of the Nevera, there’s a rather conventional-looking cabin with three digital screens, a host of physical buttons and a specially-wrapped sports seat.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Each of the 150 units of the Nevara will be made bespoke with custom personalization, assures Rimac. Prices are still kept a secret, but there will three variants of the Croatian hypercar which is claimed to be as good at grand touring across continents as it will be at the race track.

    Popular Videos

