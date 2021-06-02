CarWale
    Volkswagen ID X Concept - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    The Volkswagen ID X Concept was recently previewed by Ralf Brandstätter, chief executive officer, Volkswagen Passenger Cars. It’s basically a high-performance version of the ID. 3, which will most likely go by the name ID.3 GTX once it enters production. Now, since this concept will give us some cues about the upcoming electric ID.3 hot hatch, here are all the pictures of Project ID.X.

    The bold striking appearance is thanks to the bright green accents and highlights all around its grey body, riding on large black alloys shod with low-profile rubber.

    This VW ID X uses the ID.4 GTX’s all-wheel-drive powertrain, but has been tuned to be more powerful. Yup, hotter than the hot GTX by gaining 27bhp more.

    Yet, what also makes it cool is that its 329bhp power output is a figure that establishes it to be around 128 horses more than the most powerful version of the ID. 3 currently on sale.

    And despite the concept boasting an AWD system, it is surprisingly lighter by 200kg than the standard ID.3. It still remains a mystery how VW has managed to achieve this.

    Another surprise is that the images show there's not much of a compromise inside in terms of seating/storage. But that's something we’d look at when there’s an actual road-legal one. 

    Sports seats have found their way inside to replace the ID.3's standard seats, and given the grey-green theme, there's similar coloured contrasting stitching and piping to add to the spunk.

    A dedicated drift mode is what might catch everyone's attention, but truth be told, the ID.X won't see the light of the day! But ideas from this might make it into some high-performance electric cars.

