MG ZS EV prices hiked; deliveries of Excite variant begin

- Exclusive variant now available with a new dual-tone Ivory interior

- Deliveries of Excite variant to begin from October 2022

Back in March 2022, MG Motor India launched the updated MG ZS EV in Excite and Exclusive variants at a price of Rs 21.99 lakh and Rs 22.58 lakh, respectively. While the deliveries of top-spec commenced soon after the price announcement, the base Excite variant was to be offered in July 2022. However, the latter was further postponed and the carmaker will begin the deliveries of this variant this month.

New prices

MG has also levied a price hike and the Excite variant is now costlier by Rs 59,000 whereas the Exclusive variant gets dearer by Rs 61,800. While the lower variant benefits from a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, hill-descent control, and connected car features, the top variant gets a new interior theme.

New Exclusive Iconic Ivory variant

Earlier, the top-spec Exclusive variant was available in a single black theme for the interior. However, customers can now opt for a new dual-tone ‘Iconic Ivory’ theme for an additional cost of Rs 10,000. Here are the revised prices of the Exclusive variant:

MG ZS EV Exclusive Dark Grey – Rs 26,49,800

MG ZS EV Exclusive Dual Tone Iconic Ivory - Rs 26,59,800

Excite vs Exclusive

The price difference between Excite and Exclusive variants is Rs 3.92 lakh and for the extra cost, the top-spec Exclusive variant comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, electrically-adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function, rear armrest with cup holders, leather upholstery, a dual-tone interior theme, and rear-drive assist.

There are no mechanical changes and the ZS EV comes equipped with a 50.3kWh battery pack with an output of 174bhp and 280Nm and a claimed driving range of 461km.