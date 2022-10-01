India bound 2023 Audi e-tron facelift previewed

Audi recently showcased the 2023 e-tron facelift at the E-Cannonball event in Hamburg, Germany. This mid-life facelift is expected to bring subtle changes to its design. More significant upgrades could come in the form of a new battery pack and upgraded electric powertrain, resulting in improved range.

As shown in the pictures shared by the automaker, the e-tron facelift prototype is wearing a flashy camouflage. It appears to be a near-production-ready model. Although this prototype model and the on-sale e-tron look similar, the facelifted e-tron is likely to feature a redesigned fascia. This new fascia may include a new bumper, reshaped grille, and tweaked headlights and taillights. Audi could also offer it with a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin's design could remain identical to the current model. However, the dashboard and centre console might get subtle updates. The upcoming e-tron is expected to get a 12.3-inch driver, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, and another 8.6-inch touchscreen. Audi could also bestow it with a few additional features.

It is believed that the upgraded battery pack, more efficient motors, and improved tech will be the crux of this mid-life facelift, boosting the range to up 600km. The on-sale model is available in two different battery packs: 71kWh and 95kWh, with a WLTP-certified travel range of up to 379km and 484km, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 2023 e-tron Sportback is likely to carry forward the same updates as the upcoming 2023 e-tron facelift.