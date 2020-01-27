MG ZS EV deliveries begin; first unit delivered to EESL

MG Motor India delivered the first ZS EV to Energy Efficiency Services (EESL). The vehicle will be used by government officials to further the cause of reducing pollution by putting more EVs on the road by 2030.

Morris Garages has received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days for the ZS EV. The company has commenced ZS EV sales in five cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

MG is also setting up a five-step charging ecosystem aimed at fulfilling the needs of its EV customers. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge at any 15amp socket. The brand will also install an AC fast charger at homes or offices of its customers. The company is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed round the clock and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes, in addition to providing charge-on-the-go with RSA (roadside assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around 6-8 hours for a full charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the government’s support and are delighted that the ZS EV, our first EV product in the country, is finding traction even among government departments. The launch of the ZS EV aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting clean technologies and green mobility in the country. The ZS EV comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point and we are confident that this sustainable value proposition will incentivize more consumers across India to go electric.”