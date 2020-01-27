Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo to be launched at the Auto Expo

Mercedes-Benz will launch the new V-Class Marco Polo on February 6 in India. This luxury MPV will share space with other new vehicles at the carmaker's pavilion at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The new Marco Polo is a take on combining luxury with road-trips, camping and celebrating the spirit of adventure. This V-Class Camper is based on the V-Class MPV, so it’s a given that it will retain Mercedes-Benz's world-renowned luxury and technology. However, what's more interesting is that it features a host of living space concepts and will boast of outdoor ruggedness too.

We can expect this V-Class Marco Polo to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, but it will be interesting to see in what state of tune. But we can safely assume we will get the long-wheelbase version like the V-Class Exclusive and Elite trims presently on sale in India.

Mercedes-Benz says that the current V-Class MPV has got an overwhelming response in our Indian market and inspired by its success, they want to offer this Marco Polo camper package too. Prices shall be announced at its official launch at the Auto Expo in Delhi, alongside the new AMG GT four-door Coupe. This is also when the luxury carmaker will unveil the A-Class Limousine and the new GLA SUV.