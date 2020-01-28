Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki increases some car prices by up to 4.7 per cent

January 28, 2020, 08:47 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Maruti Suzuki increases some car prices by up to 4.7 per cent

- Prices hiked to counter rising input costs

- Some cars now expensive by up to 4.7 per cent

- New pricing applicable on most cars

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to 4.7 per cent on select models across its portfolio. This price change is effective with immediate effect and dealers have also been informed about the same.

The carmaker sells vehicles in India through its Arena and Nexa channels. These range from entry-level cars like the Alto to premium multi-purpose vehicles like the XL6, with prices ranging from Rs 2.89 lakhs to Rs 11.47 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Comparing variant-wise older prices with new ones, we have found that the price of entry level Alto hatchback has gone up from Rs 900 to Rs 6,000, for the S-Presso between Rs 1,500 to Rs 8,000 and for the WagonR from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000. The Ertiga is now expensive by Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000, while the Baleno costs Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 more. Even the XL6 is now dearer by up to Rs 5,000.

We had informed last month about this rise in prices of Maruti Suzuki cars. A press release recently issued by Maruti Suzuki states that the price hike is due to the rising input costs. The company was absorbing additional costs till now, but with the continuous increment in costs, it is constrained to pass on some amount to the customer.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.77 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.31 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.47 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.79 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.8 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.38 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.68 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.29 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.4 Lakhs onwards

