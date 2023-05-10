CarWale
    MG to launch up to 5 EVs in India by 2028

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG to launch up to 5 EVs in India by 2028

    - MG showcased multiple EVs at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Brand’s EV portfolio to contribute 65-75 per cent to the total sales

    MG Motor has announced its strategic five-year business roadmap for sustainable growth in India. And among the many policies, the carmaker has revealed their plan of introducing up to five EVs in the country by 2028. To do this, the carmaker will expand its production capacity and invest in a new battery assembly unit in its Gujarat plant.

    The automaker currently has two electric vehicles in its Indian portfolio, the ZS EV and the Comet EV. The former was introduced in India in 2020 and received a facelift version last year. And recently, the carmaker launched the Comet EV, a four-seater micro electric vehicle, at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

    Now, as per the brand’s roadmap, more EVs are set to debut in the country in the coming five years. In a press release, the carmaker stated that the EV portfolio will contribute 65-75 per cent to the total sales volume in India.

    Notably, at the Auto Expo 2023, the Chinese-owned British carmaker, MG, had showcased its global electric products, including the MG5 Estate EV, MG4 EV, and MIFA 9. Now, we might see these models being introduced in India to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the EV segment.

    Commenting on the growth plan, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India, said, 'MG India’s unwavering dedication to India is deeply ingrained in our ethos. As we pave the way for our next phase of sustainable growth, we have outlined a clear roadmap and vision for 2028. Our growth strategy is centred around strengthening localisation, aligning more closely with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative while innovatively augmenting our promise consistently, and diligently meeting the evolving needs of the market.'

