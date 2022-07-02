CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India sells 4,503 units in June 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    460 Views
    MG Motor India sells 4,503 units in June 2022

    - MG recorded a YoY growth of 27 per cent

    - The company recently started testing a smaller EV

    MG Front View

    MG Motor India sold 4,503 units in June 2022, with the carmaker registering a growth of 27 per cent over the corresponding month last year. The company added that it continues to receive over 4,000 bookings for the Hector and 1,000 bookings for the ZS EV each month.

    MG Right Front Three Quarter

    According to MG, the momentum in sales comes on the back of some ease in semiconductor availability, even though the outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply-chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds. The brand anticipates the situation to gradually improve in H2 2022.

    Meanwhile, MG has begun testing its second EV for the Indian market, spy images of which recently surfaced on the web. The model, positioned below the ZS EV, will be launched in H1 2023 and will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia India registers highest-ever monthly sales in June 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5409 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5409 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India sells 4,503 units in June 2022