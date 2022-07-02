MG Motor India sells 4,503 units in June 2022

- MG recorded a YoY growth of 27 per cent

- The company recently started testing a smaller EV

MG Motor India sold 4,503 units in June 2022, with the carmaker registering a growth of 27 per cent over the corresponding month last year. The company added that it continues to receive over 4,000 bookings for the Hector and 1,000 bookings for the ZS EV each month.

According to MG, the momentum in sales comes on the back of some ease in semiconductor availability, even though the outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply-chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds. The brand anticipates the situation to gradually improve in H2 2022.

Meanwhile, MG has begun testing its second EV for the Indian market, spy images of which recently surfaced on the web. The model, positioned below the ZS EV, will be launched in H1 2023 and will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).