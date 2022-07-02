Kia India registers highest-ever monthly sales in June 2022

- The Seltos, Carens, and the Sonet were the top-three bestsellers last month

Kia India has reportedly crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in the first six months of 2022. During this period, the company claims to have dispatched 1,21,808 units in the domestic market. Of these, in the first half of 2022, the Seltos claimed the top rank with just 48,320 unit sales, followed by the Sonet in the second rank with 40,687 unit sales. Moreover, the Carens is also a popular choice among buyers in the country and registered 30,953 unit sales in the first half of 2022. Interestingly, the Carens managed to do so in just five months of its launch.

Back in June 2022, the company registered a growth of 60 per cent with 24,024 unit sales as compared to the same period in 2021. The Seltos and the Carens have emerged as the strong contributors with 8,388 and 7,895 units sold in India last month, respectively. Interestingly, the Sonet compact SUV claims the third rank with 7,455 unit sales in India in June 2022.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, 'The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity. Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time. This wouldn't have been possible without our customers' trust in the brand. We are deeply humbled for their continued support, and we promise to keep trying to enhance their buying and ownership journey further.'