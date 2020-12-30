MG Motor and Tata Power set up the first superfast EV charging station at Coimbatore

- Can be accessed by all owners with CCS-fast charging enabled EVs

- Capable of charging the MG ZS EV up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes

MG Motor India’s association with Tata Power has inaugurated yet another superfast EV charger in the country; this time at the former’s showroom at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The installed charging station is a part of the alliance’s initiative to set up 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations across the country.

The charging station is open for all-electric vehicles enabled with CCS fast-charging standards. It can fill up 80 per cent of the MG ZS EV’s battery in just 50 minutes. MG also offers the facility of a free-of-cost AC fast-charger installation at the customer’s home/office. Tata Power has established over 270 charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand.

Speaking on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Coimbatore is a key industrial hub of India, as our nation moves towards its green and sustainable future, it calls India’s business leaders and industry veterans to actively participate and drive the much-needed change. We are delighted to launch Coimbatore’s first superfast public charging station at our dealership that will facilitate the same.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, “We are proud and happy to present Coimbatore with its first 60 kW EV Charging Station in association with MG Motor India. Our endeavor is to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future. As India moves towards the adoption of sustainable practices, we will continue to provide customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly add more cities to this exciting transformation.”