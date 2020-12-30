CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor and Tata Power set up the first superfast EV charging station at Coimbatore

    MG Motor and Tata Power set up the first superfast EV charging station at Coimbatore

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    199 Views
    MG Motor and Tata Power set up the first superfast EV charging station at Coimbatore

    - Can be accessed by all owners with CCS-fast charging enabled EVs

    - Capable of charging the MG ZS EV up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes

    MG Motor India’s association with Tata Power has inaugurated yet another superfast EV charger in the country; this time at the former’s showroom at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The installed charging station is a part of the alliance’s initiative to set up 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations across the country. 

    Exterior

    The charging station is open for all-electric vehicles enabled with CCS fast-charging standards. It can fill up 80 per cent of the MG ZS EV’s battery in just 50 minutes. MG also offers the facility of a free-of-cost AC fast-charger installation at the customer’s home/office. Tata Power has established over 270 charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand. 

    Speaking on the inauguration, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Coimbatore is a key industrial hub of India, as our nation moves towards its green and sustainable future, it calls India’s business leaders and industry veterans to actively participate and drive the much-needed change. We are delighted to launch Coimbatore’s first superfast public charging station at our dealership that will facilitate the same.”

    Exterior

    Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief - New Business Services, Tata Power said, “We are proud and happy to present Coimbatore with its first 60 kW EV Charging Station in association with MG Motor India. Our endeavor is to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future. As India moves towards the adoption of sustainable practices, we will continue to provide customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly add more cities to this exciting transformation.”

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 20.88 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 26.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 23.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.49 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 24.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 24.04 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars