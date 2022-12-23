MG installs multiple charging points in Hyderabad under the MG Charge initiative

- It aims to install 1,000 charging stations in 1,000 days

- Multiple charging stations set up at Rainbow Vistas, Hyderabad

MG Motors India, as a part of the MG Charge initiative, has planned to install 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days in residential communities across India. In line with this, MG recently installed multiple charging points in the vicinity of Rainbow Vistas in Hyderabad. Currently, MG has 112 out of the planned 1,000 Type-2 AC charging points installed across the country.

Customers will be able to use these charging points 24x7, regardless of the car's brand. MG aims to cater to the EV charging needs of the residents and visitors of these residential communities. MG and its partners are also providing end-to-end guidance, support, and coordination for the installation process, along with cost-saving measures to these communities receiving the EV charger installation.

With this initiative, MG aims to encourage the transition to EVs, thus making residential areas more future-proof and environmentally friendly.