Toyota previews next-gen C-HR with Prologue Concept

- Designed by the European design division

- Second Prologue concept Concept after the Aygo

It was in 2014 that we saw the C-HR Concept for the first time. Its production-ready version was then released in 2016. Now, Toyota wants to improve on what they started with the second-gen C-HR, previewed now with the 2022 C-HR Prologue Concept.

Designed at ED² – Toyota's European Design Development headquarters in the South of France – like the first one, the C-HR Prologue, like its predecessor, introduces incorporates a bolder design, unlike the family statement followed by other models. The second-gen C-HR, based on this Prologue Concept will still be outrageous in design like the original one, but will improve in terms of design language, styling and fun factor, says Toyota.

With a new ‘hammerhead’ face as seen on the new-gen Prius, the Prologue concept Concept has interlocking shapes, LED lighting and a unique grille-headlamp setting all, integrated into a modern-looking fascia. There are many such interlocking styles seen on the rest of the body with diamond-cut finishes and a tri-colour paint theme. Many of the style elements seen here are scrounged from the Aygo Prologue Concept seen last year.

The next-gen C-HR will be dominantly be a plug-in hybrid. Expect the production-ready model to arrive in the next couple of years.