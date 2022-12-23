CarWale

    Toyota previews next-gen C-HR with Prologue Concept

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    609 Views
    Toyota previews next-gen C-HR with Prologue Concept

    -         Designed by the European design division

    -         Second Prologue concept Concept after the Aygo

    It was in 2014 that we saw the C-HR Concept for the first time. Its production-ready version was then released in 2016. Now, Toyota wants to improve on what they started with the second-gen C-HR, previewed now with the 2022 C-HR Prologue Concept.

    Toyota Right Front Three Quarter

    Designed at ED² – Toyota's European Design Development headquarters in the South of France – like the first one, the C-HR Prologue, like its predecessor, introduces incorporates a bolder design, unlike the family statement followed by other models. The second-gen C-HR, based on this Prologue Concept will still be outrageous in design like the original one, but will improve in terms of design language, styling and fun factor, says Toyota.

    Toyota Left Side View

    With a new ‘hammerhead’ face as seen on the new-gen Prius, the Prologue concept Concept has interlocking shapes, LED lighting and a unique grille-headlamp setting all, integrated into a modern-looking fascia. There are many such interlocking styles seen on the rest of the body with diamond-cut finishes and a tri-colour paint theme. Many of the style elements seen here are scrounged from the Aygo Prologue Concept seen last year.

    Toyota Right Rear Three Quarter

    The next-gen C-HR will be dominantly be a plug-in hybrid. Expect the production-ready model to arrive in the next couple of years.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG installs multiple charging points in Hyderabad under the MG Charge initiative
     Next 
    Tata to showcase ADAS technology at Auto Expo 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2209 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2209 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota previews next-gen C-HR with Prologue Concept