MG Hector Plus India launch on 13 July

July 06, 2020, 10:02 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- MG Hector Plus bookings open for an amount of Rs 50,000

- The model will be offered with three powertrain options 

MG Motor India will launch the Hector Plus in the country on 13 July. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000. The Hector Plus was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The MG Hector Plus will be offered in six colours including Starry Sky Blue, Candy White, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red and Aurora Silver. The model will be available with three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with hybrid motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo-petrol version will be offered with a DCT unit while the petrol hybrid version and diesel version will be paired to a six-speed manual unit.

The MG Hector Plus petrol variant will be offered in two trims including Smart and Sharp while the petrol hybrid variant is offered exclusively in the Sharp trim. The diesel variant will include three trims known as Super, Smart and Sharp. Exterior highlights of the model include a new fascia, reworked rear bumper and new LED tail lights. Inside, the model will come equipped with captain seats for the second row, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking, front parking sensors and a powered tail-gate with swipe function.

