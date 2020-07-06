Renault Kiger (Hyundai Venue rival) spied testing as launch nears

The Renault Kigercompact SUV was spotted testing last week, revealing some of its exterior details. Now, as the launch nears, a couple of test mules of the Kiger were spied, which reveals more details about the compact SUV's exterior design.

As can be seen from these new spy shots, the Renault Kiger's design is a far cry from the conventional two-box styling that some of the competition offers. Instead, the French compact SUV comes across as a sporty crossover with angular lines. The swooping clamshell bonnet, larger wheel arches and the comparatively lower height lens a squat stance to the SUV.

Previous spy shots have revealed the two-tier headlamp set-up along with the three-projector headlights. It gets a steeply raked C-pillar and the customary roof rails should add some brawn to the SUV's profile. Interiors will be heavily inspired by the Renault Triber, but we can expect a better quality of materials and more features.

Powering the Renault Kiger will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor that will be available in both, naturally-aspirated and turbocharged guises. While a five-speed manual gearbox will be standard, the former is likely to be offered with an AMT and the later is expected to be available with a CVT.

Renault is expected to launch the Kiger in India around the festive season. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The Kiger will also spawn the Magnite SUV for alliance partner Nissan. Besides, it will also compete with the upcountry Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

