    New MG Astor to be offered in five colours

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The MG Astor is likely to be launched in the first week of October 2021

    - The model will be available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine

    MG Motor India has revealed new details including the colour options of the Astor mid-size SUV ahead of its launch that will take place early next month. The ICE-powered version of the ZS EV will be available in five colours.

    As seen in the image here, the MG Astor will be available in five colours including Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black. The Halol-based carmaker is yet to announce the variant details of the model. We have checked out the Astor in person and to read our first look review, click here.

    In terms of exterior design, the MG Astor gets a new grille with chrome inserts, LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, a reworked front bumper, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, LED tail lights, Astor lettering on the bootlid, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler.

    Inside, the MG Astor will come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard across all variants. Elsewhere, the model gets a panoramic sunroof, three dashboard themes, three steering modes, a 360-degree camera, an electric parking brake, a seven-inch fully-digital instrument console, and an engine start-stop button. Also on offer will be Level 2 Autonomous technology and an AI assistant, details of which are available here.

    The MG Astor will arrive with two engine options including a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former, which will be paired to a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit, produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the latter, which will be mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic unit, produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque.

