Volkswagen Taigun India launch tomorrow – What to expect?

Volkswagen is all set to reveal the prices of the Taigun SUV tomorrow. The mid-size SUV from the Indian carmaker will compete against the Koreans and its DNA sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. The bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun commenced last week and the deliveries are likely to begin soon after the price revelation.

The Taigun has a mellowed exterior styling. The front is dominated by the front grille with horizontal chrome struts and chunky square LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. The highlight, however, remains the LED tail lights enclosed in a tinted casing. The SUV rides on 17-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels and gets plastic cladding all around the body. We have driven the Volkswagen Taigun and you can read our first-drive review here.

Inside, the dashboard of the Taigun gets multiple layers and elements. However, the overall feel remains subtle and sophisticated. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system is housed inside the dashboard while the eight-inch digital instrument cluster is commanded by the new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. Other notable features include wireless mobile charging, a cooled glovebox, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, a six-speaker stereo system, an electric sunroof, and ambient lighting.

The Volkswagen Taigun scores high in safety as well. It comes equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill hold control, multi-collision brakes, rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

There are two petrol powertrains to choose from. The 1.0-litre TSI motor produces 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the 1.5-litre engine puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The six-speed manual transmission is standard for both the guise. The former gets a six-speed automatic while the latter benefits from a seven-speed DCT unit.

We expect Volkswagen to offer the Taigun with a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This will enable the Taigun to aggressively compete against the rivals that include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and soon to be launched, the MG Astor.