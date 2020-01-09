Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz to unveil the EQ electric vehicle in India on 14 January

January 09, 2020, 06:07 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Mercedes-Benz to unveil the EQ electric vehicle in India on 14 January

- EQ electric brand to be revealed on 14 January 2020

- Near production-ready EQC SUV to be revealed at the upcoming event

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to introduce the EQ electric brand in India on 14 January, 2020. It is believed that the company will showcase the near production-ready EQC SUV at the upcoming event next week. The EQC is a five-seat SUV based on the modified version of the GLC

Mercedes-Benz EQC Exterior

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is expected to get a dual motor setup. This includes one motor on the front axle and one on the rear. It is believed that an 80kWh lithium-ion battery powers the electric motor to produce 402bhp and 765Nm of torque. The production model will get a quick charging option along with a driving range of 400kms. 

More details about the upcoming electric SUV will be known post its official unveiling.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • EQC
  • Mercedes-Benz EQC
