Mercedes-Benz to unveil the EQ electric vehicle in India on 14 January

- EQ electric brand to be revealed on 14 January 2020

- Near production-ready EQC SUV to be revealed at the upcoming event

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to introduce the EQ electric brand in India on 14 January, 2020. It is believed that the company will showcase the near production-ready EQC SUV at the upcoming event next week. The EQC is a five-seat SUV based on the modified version of the GLC.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is expected to get a dual motor setup. This includes one motor on the front axle and one on the rear. It is believed that an 80kWh lithium-ion battery powers the electric motor to produce 402bhp and 765Nm of torque. The production model will get a quick charging option along with a driving range of 400kms.

More details about the upcoming electric SUV will be known post its official unveiling.