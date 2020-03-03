Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz as launched GLC Coupe in India in two variants - 300d 4MATIC diesel and 300 4MATIC petrol. The GLC Coupe is the 10th global product in the company’s local portfolio in India. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the GLC Coupe.

What’s good about it?

The GLC Coupe gets the price advantage as the vehicle is locally produced. The vehicle gets MBUX innovative telematics that boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of control options. Moreover, the GLC Coupe is equipped with Mercedes me connect that offers multiple convenient connect features like remote Lock/ Unlock, Car locator, Speed Monitor, emergency e-Call, etc. which is accessible from the customer’s smart phone/tablet.

What’s not so good?

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe offers fairly decent amount of features in its segment. However, the vehicle could do with better alloy wheel design.

Specification

Diesel

1,950cc – 242bhp/500Nm

9G-TRONIC transmission

Petrol

1,991cc – 254bhp/370Nm

9G-TRONIC transmission

Did you know?

Star Ease service packages for the new GLC 300d 4MATIC starts at Rs 77,000 for 2 years/unlimited kms and Rs 67,300 for the GLC 300 4MATIC for 2 years/unlimited kms.