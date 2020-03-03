Please Tell Us Your City

  • Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

March 03, 2020, 09:38 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1696 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz as launched GLC Coupe in India in two variants - 300d 4MATIC diesel and 300 4MATIC petrol. The GLC Coupe is the 10th global product in the company’s local portfolio in India. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the GLC Coupe. 

What’s good about it?

The GLC Coupe gets the price advantage as the vehicle is locally produced. The vehicle gets MBUX innovative telematics that boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of control options. Moreover, the GLC Coupe is equipped with Mercedes me connect that offers multiple convenient connect features like remote Lock/ Unlock, Car locator, Speed Monitor, emergency e-Call, etc. which is accessible from the customer’s smart phone/tablet. 

What’s not so good?

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe offers fairly decent amount of features in its segment. However, the vehicle could do with better alloy wheel design. 

Specification

Diesel

1,950cc – 242bhp/500Nm

9G-TRONIC transmission 

Petrol

1,991cc – 254bhp/370Nm 

9G-TRONIC transmission

Did you know?

Star Ease service packages for the new GLC 300d 4MATIC starts at Rs 77,000  for 2 years/unlimited kms and Rs 67,300 for the GLC 300 4MATIC for 2 years/unlimited kms.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLC Coupe
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 74.44 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 78.81 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 72.6 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 74.44 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 75.06 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 69.57 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 75.69 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 69.73 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 70.68 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

17 Likes
3581 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

443 Likes
36894 Views

