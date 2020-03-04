Interior dimensions compared: Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the Aura, Hyundai aims to dethrone the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the compact-sedan segment. Or at least take the second spot from the popular Honda Amaze. An all-new car replacing the Xcent, the Aura impressed us with interior fit and finish, feature-rich cabin and light driving controls. With prices starting from Rs 6.46 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi and the option of a sporty turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, the Aura seems to have what it takes to become a hot seller.
We have got out hands on the Aura for a comprehensive road test review, which should be published soon. Till then,here’s what the interior measurements of the new Aura look like as compared to the segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire. All measurements are in mm, unless mentioned.
Front cabin
|Hyundai Aura
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Legroom (min/max)
|640/860
|660/860
|Ideal Legroom
|710
|750
|Headroom (min/max)
|920/1020
|980
|Shoulder Room
|1180
|1260
|Seatbase Length
|490
|510
|Backrest Height
|620
|620
|Ingress
|600
|610
While not paramount, front cabin space does matter for users buying cars in this segment. The Hyundai Aura fails to impress in almost all aspects except headroom offered, with the driver seat height adjustment offering drivers more personalised seating positions. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is still the better choice, offering better legroom, shoulder room, backrest support and an easier ingress/egress.
Rear cabin
|Hyundai Aura
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Legroom (min/max)
|650/850
|650/900
|Ideal Legroom
|700
|720
|Headroom (min/max)
|920
|900
|Shoulder Room
|1180
|1300
|Seatbase Length
|490
|470
|Backrest Height
|620
|630
|Ingress
|600
|630
The Hyundai Aura will not be able to seat three people in as much ease as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. A 12cm difference in shoulder room may not sound like much, but that’s enough to help one squeeze in on the centre seat more comfortably. The Aura’s rear seat bench will provide better underthigh support, crucial for enhanced comfort over longer journeys, but the Dzire offers marginally better legroom, taller backrest and better ingress/egress space.
Boot
|Hyundai Aura
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Length/Width/Height
|850/1060/460
|740/1040/600
|Loading Lip Height
|700
|710
|Loading Lid Height
|1600
|1700
|Volume (estimated)
|414.46 litres
|461.76 litres
In spite of having a wider and longer usable boot, the Aura’s surprisingly short space gives it a smaller overall volume as compared to the Dzire. A slightly lower lip should help load bags easier in the Aura, but be mindful of the lower bootlid lip which is 100mm lower than the Dzire’s.
Overall, the Hyundai Aura is not more spacious than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, but it has not lost the battle by a big margin either.