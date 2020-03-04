Interior dimensions compared: Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the Aura, Hyundai aims to dethrone the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the compact-sedan segment. Or at least take the second spot from the popular Honda Amaze. An all-new car replacing the Xcent, the Aura impressed us with interior fit and finish, feature-rich cabin and light driving controls. With prices starting from Rs 6.46 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi and the option of a sporty turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, the Aura seems to have what it takes to become a hot seller.

We have got out hands on the Aura for a comprehensive road test review, which should be published soon. Till then,here’s what the interior measurements of the new Aura look like as compared to the segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire. All measurements are in mm, unless mentioned.

Front cabin

Hyundai Aura Maruti Suzuki Dzire Legroom (min/max) 640/860 660/860 Ideal Legroom 710 750 Headroom (min/max) 920/1020 980 Shoulder Room 1180 1260 Seatbase Length 490 510 Backrest Height 620 620 Ingress 600 610

While not paramount, front cabin space does matter for users buying cars in this segment. The Hyundai Aura fails to impress in almost all aspects except headroom offered, with the driver seat height adjustment offering drivers more personalised seating positions. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is still the better choice, offering better legroom, shoulder room, backrest support and an easier ingress/egress.

Rear cabin

Hyundai Aura Maruti Suzuki Dzire Legroom (min/max) 650/850 650/900 Ideal Legroom 700 720 Headroom (min/max) 920 900 Shoulder Room 1180 1300 Seatbase Length 490 470 Backrest Height 620 630 Ingress 600 630

The Hyundai Aura will not be able to seat three people in as much ease as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. A 12cm difference in shoulder room may not sound like much, but that’s enough to help one squeeze in on the centre seat more comfortably. The Aura’s rear seat bench will provide better underthigh support, crucial for enhanced comfort over longer journeys, but the Dzire offers marginally better legroom, taller backrest and better ingress/egress space.

Boot

Hyundai Aura Maruti Suzuki Dzire Length/Width/Height 850/1060/460 740/1040/600 Loading Lip Height 700 710 Loading Lid Height 1600 1700 Volume (estimated) 414.46 litres 461.76 litres

In spite of having a wider and longer usable boot, the Aura’s surprisingly short space gives it a smaller overall volume as compared to the Dzire. A slightly lower lip should help load bags easier in the Aura, but be mindful of the lower bootlid lip which is 100mm lower than the Dzire’s.

Overall, the Hyundai Aura is not more spacious than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, but it has not lost the battle by a big margin either.