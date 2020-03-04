Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Interior dimensions compared: Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Interior dimensions compared: Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

March 04, 2020, 10:17 AM IST by Siddharth
18751 Views
Be the first to comment
Interior dimensions compared: Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the Aura, Hyundai aims to dethrone the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the compact-sedan segment. Or at least take the second spot from the popular Honda Amaze. An all-new car replacing the Xcent, the Aura impressed us with interior fit and finish, feature-rich cabin and light driving controls. With prices starting from Rs 6.46 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi and the option of a sporty turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, the Aura seems to have what it takes to become a hot seller.

Hyundai Aura Front

We have got out hands on the Aura for a comprehensive road test review, which should be published soon. Till then,here’s what the interior measurements of the new Aura look like as compared to the segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire. All measurements are in mm, unless mentioned.

Front cabin

Hyundai AuraMaruti Suzuki Dzire
Legroom (min/max)640/860660/860
Ideal Legroom710750
Headroom (min/max)920/1020980
Shoulder Room11801260
Seatbase Length490510
Backrest Height620620
Ingress600610

While not paramount, front cabin space does matter for users buying cars in this segment. The Hyundai Aura fails to impress in almost all aspects except headroom offered, with the driver seat height adjustment offering drivers more personalised seating positions. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is still the better choice, offering better legroom, shoulder room, backrest support and an easier ingress/egress.

Rear cabin

Hyundai AuraMaruti Suzuki Dzire
Legroom (min/max)650/850650/900
Ideal Legroom700720
Headroom (min/max)920900
Shoulder Room11801300
Seatbase Length490470
Backrest Height620630
Ingress600630

The Hyundai Aura will not be able to seat three people in as much ease as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. A 12cm difference in shoulder room may not sound like much, but that’s enough to help one squeeze in on the centre seat more comfortably. The Aura’s rear seat bench will provide better underthigh support, crucial for enhanced comfort over longer journeys, but the Dzire offers marginally better legroom, taller backrest and better ingress/egress space.

Boot

Hyundai AuraMaruti Suzuki Dzire
Length/Width/Height850/1060/460740/1040/600
Loading Lip Height700710
Loading Lid Height16001700
Volume (estimated)414.46 litres461.76 litres

In spite of having a wider and longer usable boot, the Aura’s surprisingly short space gives it a smaller overall volume as compared to the Dzire. A slightly lower lip should help load bags easier in the Aura, but be mindful of the lower bootlid lip which is 100mm lower than the Dzire’s.

Hyundai Aura Rear

Overall, the Hyundai Aura is not more spacious than the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, but it has not lost the battle by a big margin either. 

  • Hyundai
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • DZire
  • Aura
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.81 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.22 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.37 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.85 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.83 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.77 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.95 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.43 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.52 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2012 Likes
385442 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

232 Likes
185465 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in